Dilworth neighbors get creative to celebrate a COVID-safe Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A group of ghosts. Large spiders. A ‘dead and breakfast.’

The list goes on thanks to Wyn Wheeler.

“Here in Dilworth Halloween is a huge deal,” Wheeler said. She works with pediatric patients at Levine Children’s Hospital and came up with the idea to organize a safe and spooky scavenger hunt.

“There are kids who have asthma, cardiac disease or even transplant recipients so we thought what could we do that’s low contact,” Wheeler said.

Over the course of several drives around the neighborhood, she and her husband put together a list of spooky sights and unique decorations.

“Some of our neighbors are going to great lengths,” Wheeler said.

The combination of an uptick in Covid-19 cases and the temptation for people to gather during Halloween weekend is concerning to Dr. Lewis McCurdy.

“There’s concern on our part of Atrium Health this could promote an increase in cases so we’re all going to have to think about this season a little differently than we have in the past,” said McCurdy, specialty director of infectious diseases at Atrium Health.

McCurdy also stresses a Halloween mask is not a substitute for a face covering and everyone should wash their hands before consuming candy.

The CDC says a scavenger hunt, like what Wheeler is putting together, is a low risk activity for having a Covid-safe Halloween.

Wheeler shared the creative idea on Nextdoor. So far, she has heard from people across several neighborhoods who are interested in participating. The spooky search is open for those who safely want to take part.

“Everyone has rallied around it which makes me think if this could be a thing going forward,” she said.

Wheeler plans to share the complete list on Friday before Halloween.

“This is an opportunity to welcome a whole new level of enjoyment for Halloween so people don’t have to do something they’re not comfortable with,” Wheeler added.

Atrium Health has a list of Halloween activities and their associated risks based off recommendations from CDC guidelines.

Low Risk:

Decorating pumpkins, an outdoor scavenger hunt or a virtual costume contest.

Moderate Risk:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where goodie bags are lined up for families.

Participating in small group, outdoor, socially distanced costume parades, visiting pumpkin patches while using hand sanitizer and wearing a mask.

High Risk:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where children go door-to-door. Having trunk-or-treating where treats are handing out from trunks of cars. Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

