Dilworth construction projects causing confusion for drivers

DILWORTH (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new construction project in Dilworth is causing plenty of confusion for drivers.

Scott Avenue has been closed down due to a major sewer project and now thousands of drivers are having to reroute.

It takes precision.

“Well, you can see your progress,” said Marth McKaughn.

It also takes persistence.

“The finishing takes a long time, so you have to wait a while,” said Martha.

Martha’s needle isn’t the only thing weaving in and out in Dilworth.

“I turn on Kenilworth and go straight up,” said Martha. “I come up the back entrance here.”

Martha works at ‘Po’s Point.’ They’ve been in Dilworth for eight years, but she’s lived in Charlotte for the last forty.

“It’s blown up. It’s blown up,” said Martha.

And with that growth comes… construction.

One of the many construction projects near Martha is the Scott Avenue sewer project. It’s technically called the “Kenilworth/Romany Storm Drainage Improvement Project.”

City officials have been working on the project since 2013 and now, construction is underway. The area near Scott ave and Romany is expected to be closed until September.

“I’m very familiar with South End and the backroads neighborhood roads of Dilworth,” said Remi Haygood.

Remi owns ‘Charlotte Yarn,’ where Po’s Point is located too. Construction can be a pain, but there are some pluses.

“People that, are maybe waiting for the traffic to die down and had to cut through a certain way, Oh charlotte yarn!” said Remi.

While they’re happy more folks are swinging by, they’re hoping they’ll find something else on their way to the shop.

Patience.

Because if Charlotte was a needlepoint project, it could use a little work.

“Truly, like the middle of the needlepoint canvases was done, and we had to do the whole outside, but maybe you skipped some stitches in the middle and like well why is that part empty?” laughed Martha.