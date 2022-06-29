ELGIN, SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina Wednesday evening and it could be felt miles away in the Charlotte area.

The earthquake happened at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, just east of Elgin in Kershaw County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of around 1.7 kilometers. More than three dozen earthquakes of at least magnitude 1.0 have been reported in the Elgin area since late 2021.

Residents in the Charlotte area and Matthews have reported shakes to USGS.

Photo: USGS

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake, along with four smaller earthquakes, shook the same area on Sunday. Sunday’s magnitude 3.4 earthquake was the strongest to hit that area since this swarm of earthquakes began.