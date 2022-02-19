Breaking: Meck County Sheriff shot on N. Tryon St. and is rushed to hospital, Charlotte Police confirm

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy has been shot and rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News.

A heavy police presence could be seen around 4 p.m. in the University City area by a QuickTrip just outside the I485 loop.

QCN is on the scene and is working to learn more information. One witness said he observed multiple Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s vehicles escorting an ambulance to a local hospital.

Another witness told QCN the area near 29 and 485 near Pavillion Drive had been shut down.

Two ambulances were observed pulling up to Atrium Main around 4:30 p.m., shortly after the incident was reported, however, we are working to confirm the ambulances are related to the incident near the QuickTrip. One of those ambulances was surrounded by Mecklenburg County Sheriff patrol vehicles.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.