CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accidentally shot himself inside SouthPark Mall on Saturday, Charlotte Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting Saturday afternoon where they found a man suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MEDIC was called to the scene and the victim was transported to be treated for the injuries.

QCN was on the scene and was working to learn more about the incident. A heavy police presence could be seen near the Nordstrom entrance.

One witness told QCN they were at the mall with their wife exchanging an item at Belk around 4:15 p.m. Saturday when a group of people came running by yelling about a shooting.