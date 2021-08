CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas line fire on Tuesday evening.

The incident is a home in the 4100 block of Sharon Commons Lane. Charlotte Fire says construction crews hit a gas line while digging. No injuries were reported.

Update Natural Gas Line Fire; Construction crew hit gas line while digging; Charlotte Firefighters are protecting exposures while @PiedmontNG attempt to secure gas line; affected home evacuated; no injuries reported; @CMPD & @MecklenburgEMS are on scene assisting. https://t.co/CbU5Z8b6HM pic.twitter.com/jn1dorw56S — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 24, 2021

Medic says were are on scene with an ambulance and the mass casualty bus to assist due to heat exhaustion risks.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.