CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An apparent shooting Monday afternoon in the Eastway area left two victims suffering life-threatening injuries, Charlotte Medic confirmed with Fox 46.

Medic responded to calls regarding apparent gunshots around 4 p.m. in the Eastway area near 300 Prince Charles Street.

Two patients were transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.