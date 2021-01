CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — One person was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred in Uptown on Saturday, according to authorities.

Medic confirmed that they were on the scene around 2 p.m. near East Stonewall Street at the Uptown 550 luxury apartment complex.

Fox 46 was on the scene, which appeared to be taking place in and around the apartment complex.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.