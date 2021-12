CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was pronounced dead in an apparent shooting near South End, Medic said late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident near S. Tryon St. and Clanton Road. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead.

CMPD said it’s investigating the incident as a homicide, the 90th of the year for the city.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.