CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a welfare call in the 3900 block of Sofley Road, not far from West Sugar Creek Road.

When they arrived, officers discovered a person with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced them dead on the scene.

Police have not mentioned a potential suspect or motive in the case.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, CMPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.