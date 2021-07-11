Deadly stabbing near Monroe Rd. in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Police are investigating after a victim was found stabbed to death in a residential area near Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing around 10 p.m. on Saturday near 4800 Dore Ave. A victim was found suffering from a stab wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Medic, The DA’s Office, operations command, CFD, victim services, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest yet and this remains an active investigation.