CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway on Wednesday in northeast Charlotte due to a deadly stabbing, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Wednesday afternoon on East Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene

There is no mention of a motive or a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation. No information on the victim has been provided yet.

This is developing, QCN is on the scene, and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.