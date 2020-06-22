Deadly shooting near UNCC campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting not far from the campus of UNC Charlotte, local officials say.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Sunday around 11 p.m. near 1300 Varsity Lane. A man was found lying in the common area of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Operations, Charlotte Fire, and victim’s services were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

It is unclear if there is a suspect at this time. Police are calling this a homicide investigation.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

