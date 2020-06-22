Deadly shooting near UNCC campus

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting not far from the campus of UNC Charlotte, local officials say.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Sunday around 11 p.m. near 1300 Varsity Lane. A man was found lying in the common area of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Operations, Charlotte Fire, and victim’s services were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

It is unclear if there is a suspect at this time. Police are calling this a homicide investigation.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral