A homicide investigation is underway Sunday morning in east Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 6:30 a.m. near 1500 East Sugar Creek Road, east of NoDa. A victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect at this time.

Medic, victim services, CFD, and CSI were among the division’s who responded to the scene.

Fox 46 was first on the scene. This remains an active and open investigation.