Deadly shooting in east Charlotte is city’s 101st homicide

CMPD responded to the city’s 101st homicide overnight Saturday in an east Charlotte neighborhood.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting shortly before midnight near 6200 Winged Elm Court. A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

CSI, CFD, the DAs office, and operations command were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

