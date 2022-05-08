CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly overnight shooting in south Charlotte has prompted a homicide investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight near 1200 Deep rock Circle in south Charlotte.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, CFD, Medic, operations command, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

No motive has been given and there is no mention of an arrest at this time. This remains an active investigation.