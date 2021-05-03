Deadly overnight motorcycle accident along East WT Harris Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A motorcyclist was killed after losing control overnight Monday in east Charlotte, CMPD said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 a.m. on Monday near 8200 East WT Harris Blvd.

A 2008 Big Dog Pitbull motorcycle driven by Daryl Bodrick, 57, was located with damage and Mr. Bodrick was found unresponsive a short distance away. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Bodrick lost control of the motorcycle and fell off and that no other vehicles were involved. Bodrick was not wearing a helmet, the police report indicated.

A Major Crash Unit, DWI Task Force, CSI, and Motorcycle Unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.