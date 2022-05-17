CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcycle operator was killed and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a tractor-trailer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. near 4700 Rozelles Ferry Road in north Charlotte. A motorcycle and a Freightliner tractor with a trailer were found to be involved in a collision.

The motorcyclist and a passenger, who were both wearing helmets, were found to be suffering from injuries. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.

28-year-old Rolando Pedre was driving the truck and was not injured.

An initial investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was attempting to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the front of the truck. Neither speed or impairment are considered to be factors, police said.

Pedre was charged with failure to yield the right of way, officers said.

CSI, Medic, a major crash unit, and Highway Patrol were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigtation.