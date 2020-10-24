Deadly motorcycle accident involving pedestrian on Freedom Drive

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Mary Ann Simpson

CMPD says it is investigating a deadly motorcycle accident Saturday on Freedom drive.

Medic said a pedestrian was struck and one person was pronounced dead. Medic says the call came in as a pedestrian struck but deferred to CMPD for details, which the department has not yet provided at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

