Deadly motorcycle accident involving pedestrian on Freedom Drive

CMPD says it is investigating a deadly motorcycle accident Saturday on Freedom drive.
Medic said a pedestrian was struck and one person was pronounced dead. Medic says the call came in as a pedestrian struck but deferred to CMPD for details, which the department has not yet provided at this time.
This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.
