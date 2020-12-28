Deadly crash off Sardis Road; alcohol and speed suspected, police say

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in a deadly accident that occurred this weekend in southeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding a single-vehicle crash near 300 Sardis Road North around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, James Webster, 71, was found suffering from injuries sustained and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed the vehicle entered a curve, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole, knocking down multiple power lines in the area.

Webster was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. Speed and alcohol impairment are suspected, the police report indicated.

Medic, CSI, Major Crash Unit, and DWI Task Force were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

