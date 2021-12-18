David Tepper LLC purchases land near Bank of America Stadium, records show

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Records from a transaction this week show that an LLC involving David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, purchased land near Bank of America Stadium.

GT Real Estate LLC, where Tepper is listed as the only member of the LLC, made the purchase of 4.6 acres at West Morehead street and McNinch Street, documents showed. Based on the excise tax, it would put the sale at about $15.5 million.

The owner of the Panthers has discussed purchasing land around the current Bank of America Stadium site to build a new stadium, however, he has said he wants to be one-third of the investment, also including taxpayers as well as the City of Charlotte.

The billionaire and Forbes 500 List mainstay has also floated around the idea of an entertainment district. He also owns Charlotte FC, a Major League Soccer club that is set to debut in February. Fox 46 will broadcast the team’s home opener against the LA Galaxy on March 5. The stadium received upgrades to accommodate soccer fans, a new pitch, and other amenities. New luxury suites have also been added.

Credit: Mecklenburg County Deeds Records

The deed was signed and notarized on December 15th and 16th.

On Monday Charlotte City Council is set to discuss rezoning Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which is located nearby and has also been a target of Tepper’s desires.