CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal civil forfeiture case involving a crime-ridden strip mall in west Charlotte was resolved Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The lawsuit centered on a strip mall at 1533 West Boulevard, near the corner of West Blvd and Remount Road.

In April 2021, federal prosecutors filed a civil forfeiture complaint against the property, claiming that the strip mall had been the site of a high number of trafficking and other crimes, including 14 shootings since March 2017.

“For years, rampant drug dealing and drug-fueled crimes took place on the premises of this strip mall, which impacted surrounding neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Dena King.

Officials said that reported criminal activity at the property has “greatly decreased” since the civil action was filed.

Prosecutors said criminal activity has gone from recurrent shootings, assaults and robberies to no reported crime on the property.

Only 28 calls for service were reported by CMPD after the complaint was filed compared to thousands of service calls in the years prior, officials said.

Partnering with local law enforcement to increase the safety of our communities is one my Office’s highest priorities,” King added. “I want to thank the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for their work in this case and for their ongoing efforts to keep our streets safe.”

Officials said the City of Charlotte offered to purchase the property when the litigation was pending to implement improvements consistent with the West Boulevard Corridor Vision.

The Attorney’s Office entered into an agreement with the City to dismiss the forfeiture action. The City of Charlotte agreed to take short and long-term crime prevention measures at the property to make sure it no longer poses a threat to the community, officials said.