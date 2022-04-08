CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather announced Friday that no charges will be filed against two CMPD officers in the shooting death of Derrell Raney outside the Walmart on Albemarle Road in East Charlotte back in November.

In a letter sent to Queen City News by the DA’s office, Merriweather stated CMPD Officers Micah Edmunds and James Longworth “were indeed reasonable in their belief that the decedent posed an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death to themselves and the public.”

“The evidence in this case would be insufficient to prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Officers Edmunds and Longworth did not act in defense of themselves or another,” said Merriweather in the letter.

DA Merriweather stated that statements from witnesses, physical evidence, body-worn camera videos, and surveillance videos corroborate the account of the events given by witnesses and the officers involved.

Investigators arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 to find a security guard who said a man pointed a gun at him. Additionally, the security guard said he would shoot the officers if they responded.

As officers approached the subject, CMPD said they saw Raney as a lethal threat and fired their service weapons. After observing Raney had been shot, CMPD says officers rendered aid until Medic arrived to transport him to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.