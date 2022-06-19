CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – U.S. airlines continued to cancel flights for the third day in a row.

Customers, along with their luggage, were left stranded at Charlotte Douglas International.

“We had a six-hour layover in LaGuardia, and we got here our flight was canceled, had to stay here overnight,” one passenger said.

Charlotte joins LaGuardia and Boston’s Logan International as airports with the most cancellations.

As of Saturday evening, more than 2,500 flights were canceled and more than 14,000 delayed nationally.

“There’s no customer service,” one traveler said. “Customer service, I think went out the window.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met privately with airline CEOs putting pressure on airlines to hire more customer service agents.

“The next person will take care of it, the next person will take care of it,” one passenger said.

With the July 4th holiday around the corner, he’s pushing airlines to examine if they can handle the number of flights they’re offering customers.

“I’m headed to Birmingham, Alabama,” one woman said. “If I can’t get on the Birmingham flight, I’m looking for a flight to get to Montgomery. I just want to get home. That’s all!”