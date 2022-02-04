Crime Stoppers offering $6,000 reward for information in murder of Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A reward of $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a man murdered on Pressley Road back in July of 2021.

According to CMPD, a private donation was made that made the cash reward possible. Just after 11:15 p.m. on July 21, 2021, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 1400 block of Pressley Road where they located the victim, Michael Camp, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medic transported Camp to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.