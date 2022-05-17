CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A serious crash has closed the Interstate-485 Outer Loop near North Tryon Street Tuesday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, on I-485 at mile marker 31. Medic tells Queen City News that at least one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

NCDOT said the road is closed at this time. The expected impact on traffic is high.

The area should reopen around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, NCDOT said.

Another crash along the I-485 Inner Loop at mile marker 31.4 is also causing some delays in the area. Currently, one of four lanes are closed at this time. This area is expected to reopen at 4:32 p.m.