CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beginning Thursday, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to children six months and older at Mecklenburg County Public Health immunization clinic locations.

Those locations include:

Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road

Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Roady

Vaccinations will be available on a walk-in basis during the following hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 8:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.– 4:30 p.m (closed for lunch 12–1 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. (closed for lunch 2–3 p.m.)

“We are pleased to be able to offer the vaccine to all our residents and hope they will consider vaccinating the whole family to give everyone the best protection,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, MCPH Director. “Vaccination is still the best defense against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

For more information about Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 indicators, vaccines, testing, treatment, and resources, visit mecknc.gov/COVID-19.