Councilmember questions mayor’s role in hiring controversial Racial Equity Initiative employee

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One Charlotte City Councilmember is asking new questions following a controversial hire for the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari is questioning what role Mayor Vi Lyles played in hiring Kimberly Henderson, the person now responsible for implementing the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.

After it was discovered Henderson’s employment past wasn’t squeaky clean, the mayor claimed she had no part in the hiring process. It was reported Henderson had left her last government job in Ohio when a few different audits found millions of dollars of fraud and overpaid unemployment claims from the department she ran.

But at the beginning of Monday night’s City Council meeting, Lyles said she had absolutely nothing to do with hiring Henderson. She said it was all up to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to hire staff that would oversee her public-private partnership.

The Charlotte Alliance confirmed it was their decision to hire Henderson, and that they knew about her employment past prior to hiring her.

On Tuesday, Lyles went on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins and said Henderson would not be managing any public money; yet the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative is a public-private partnership.

“It’s funny that the mayor had no knowledge of who this was, or nothing to do with the interview process or anything that was going on. Yet, she knows firmly that [Henderson] is not going to be involved in touching any city money,” said Councilman Bokhari, “And the reason why that’s ridiculous, as we all know, when there are city staffers or executive staffers for organizations that do this material work, and we’ve appropriated $10 million of city funds just for the digital divide stuff alone, that there is no plan, clearly this role is going to, at a minimum, pull all the strings behind the scenes. If not, in front of the public.”

Queen City News Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow reached out to the mayor’s office and the Charlotte Alliance for an interview but they were both unavailable.