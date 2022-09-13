CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Now that the Mecklenburg County District Attorney is investigating Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell for his business dealings, the whole Council is under the microscope.

While combing through the elected officials’ potential conflicts of interest, Queen City News noticed Mayor Vi Lyles has her ties to RJ Leeper. That’s the construction company that led to the current investigation into Mitchell.

Lyles’ son, Kwame Alexander, works for the company and was recently promoted to serve as RJ Leeper’s Vice President of Construction.

Background

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is looking into Councilman Mitchell’s ownership in RJ Leeper’s parent company, Bright Hope Construction LLC because it violates state law.

The law says a city council member can’t own more than 10% of a company that does business with the City.

Mitchell has told queen city news numerous times he owns 25% of Bright Hope Construction, which regularly does business for the City of Charlotte.

Sources on the Council said RJ Leeper had received hundreds of thousands of dollars in contracts from the City, which the City Council votes on.

Fast forward to Tuesday, Lyles hosted an event at the Government Center with the Deputy Secretary of Education. But after making her opening comments, Lyles said she had to leave early due to a prior obligation. QCN followed her out of the meeting to ask about the investigation into Mitchell and her ties to RJ Leeper and Bright Hope Construction.

QCN Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow: “I just wanted to get your reaction to the investigation into councilman Mitchell?”

Lyles: “As you know, it is an investigation. So we’ll wait till those results come out.”

Withrow: “I also wanted to also ask you about, I know your son works for RJ Leeper. Do you find that as a conflict of interest in any way?”

Lyles: “My son is on my application for their ethics program; I had it cleared with the city attorney’s office. Every council member has the opportunity to talk with the city attorney as you fill out and complete your ethics form. Please go to his office or the clerk’s office and look at those forms. I think that’s the best way to approach it.”

According to his profile on Linked In, Lyles’ son, Kwame Alexander, has worked at RJ Leeper on and off since 2012.

He was promoted to VP of Construction this past July, the same month as the council elections.

The City Attorney, Patrick Baker, said it was his opinion that Lyles’ son’s role at RJ Leeper is not a conflict of interest for her, and she can continue to vote on city contracts for RJ Leeper.

Baker said it’s not illegal, or in his opinion, unethical to do so.