CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Whether it is NoDa, Plaza Midwood, or South End – rent is on the rise in the Queen City.

“In terms of location, I would like to stay closer to downtown,” Charlotte renter Gabriella Iarropino said.

She moved to South End last year and signed a 15-month lease.

Now, she and many others who moved into their apartment complex last summer are up for lease renewal.

“I was expecting maybe like a $100 altogether, but $400 with all of the increasing fees around trash disposal, pet rent, I was surprised,” she said.

Executive director of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association Kim Graham says the cost of rent typically increases about 5% each year. Last year, that number quadrupled to 20% year-over-year.

It’s the last thing that they want to do because that Is not sustainable,’ Graham said. “I think that it would be easy for the general public to say, ‘all of these apartment communities have gotten together, and they are deciding that they are going to do an increase of x percentage,’ but that’s just not how it works.”

Graham said the rental industry is experiencing a corrective measure.

Over the pandemic, landlords across the county lost $26 billion due to eviction moratoriums, while simultaneously facing higher operating costs due to supply chain issues and worker shortages.

“We have seen our utility bills go up. Just all the things that those apartment communities provide for the residents who live there. Those have gone up exponentially,” Graham said.

Not all Charlotteans are eating the cost increases.

“It is probably going to affect my decision to leave with my fiancé to a cheaper spot,” Iarropino said.

She isn’t the only renter considering a move. Charlotte has seen a slow outmigration to nearby counties with a cheaper cost of living.

One of those cities is located 21 miles from Uptown.

“People are choosing to move to Gastonia,” Director of Economic Development for the City of Gastonia Kristy Crisp said.

Over the last couple of years, the city of Gastonia has invested in several apartment projects to accommodate the number of people moving there.

“We have demand, we have people that are on waitlists to get apartments down here,” Crisp said. “This is definitely the place to be, and we welcome everybody.”

While more people living in the Queen City are eyeing nearby towns for cheaper rent, so are those living in larger cities like New York, who see Charlotte as the cheaper option.

“The housing crisis is a national crisis, and I don’t know if any of us right now have the answers for that crisis. I will say that we just need to figure out how to make public funds available to developers, how to minimize the barriers to developing in an affordable way so that the rent prices that come out of development are affordable for Jane and John,” Graham said.