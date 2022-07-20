CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A convicted felon was sentenced in federal court to more than 12 years in prison for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Anthony Dewayne Daye of Statesville will also have to serve three years of supervise release once he is released from prison.

Court documents show that between October 2020 and February 2021, Daye illegally sold firearms and ammunition in and around Statesville. The firearms included rifles, handguns, ghost guns, and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine.

Court records show that some of the firearms that Daye sold had been reported stolen, and he aided and abetted in the sale of additional illegal firearms.

“Daye is not a licensed firearms dealer and he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to his multiple prior criminal convictions,” the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says.

Daye pleaded guilty in court on November 19, 2021 to dealing in firearms without a license and aiding and betting and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to a federal prison soon.