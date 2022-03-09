CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon, convicted of taking bribes while in office, says he’s a changed man, and now he wants voters to re-elect him.

“I still have to be able to prove my worth to the citizens of Charlotte,” said Cannon.

The former Charlotte mayor and longtime city councilman, who went to prison for taking bribes while in office, is asking Charlotte voters to elect him again to the city council.

“You also have a track record of taking bribes. How do voters know that you won’t do it again?” asked Queen City News Reporter Robin Kanady.

“I have no reason to, just as I didn’t have a reason then,” said Cannon.

Cannon was convicted in 2014 pleading guilty to pocketing money and gifts from a strip club owner and FBI agents posing as business investors in exchange for favors in Cannon’s city government positions.

“You could have stopped at any point, but you didn’t stop until you got caught. Why should people trust you?” asked Kanady.

“People should trust me because you know something I did that I wasn’t doing then? I wasn’t taking a cognitive-behavioral course, which is a level 500 course, where I had the opportunity to be able to go and to really understand thinking errors,” answered Cannon.

Cannon says those classes in prison helped him change.

He was sentenced to more than three and a half years in federal prison, but he got out early in September 2016 after doing almost two years behind bars.

“The only way I can earn that level of trust is to be placed back in a position to go ahead and do those things that would be most pleasing for the citizens that reside here,” said Cannon.

“You had that level of trust. You violated it. Why do you deserve a second chance?” asked Kanady.

“I think I just responded to that,” Cannon said referring to his previous answer.

If he’s elected, Cannon says he’ll always make sure he has someone with him, such as a city staff member for accountability when he’s doing city business.

FBI agents recorded Cannon taking bribes during secret meetings before his arrest in 2014.