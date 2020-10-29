Construction begins on second tower at Vantage South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Construction has officially begun on a second office tower at Vantage South End, a five-acre development helping to link Uptown and South End, according to Spectrum Companies.

The new tower, scheduled to open in early 2022, is the next step in a plane that includes two 11-story office buildings, a one-acre urban park, restaurants, shopping and a 200-room boutique hotel.

“We look forward to moving ahead with the second tower of Vantage South End, which will play a major role in integrating South End and Uptown into a vibrant destination for business, culture and entertainment,” said Steve McClure, chief operating officer of The Spectrum Companies. “Despite challenges due to the pandemic, we are still excited about the prospects for Charlotte and believe our region’s quality of life, unrivaled talent pool, and dynamic neighborhoods will continue to attract companies seeking a place where they and their employees can grow and prosper.”

The first tower, which is on track to be completed in January, will be the new headquarters for LendingTree, the nation’s largest online lending marketplace.

Vantage South End Tower (courtesy of Coburn Communication)

The development hopes the designs will encourage a “Work from Park” concept that will allow employees to take their work outside for fresh air, a change of scenery and social distancing.

“We think people will love the urban park and terraces, which together will provide open-air seating for 700 people and charging stations throughout the greenspace and terraces,” said McClure

Vantage South End will be located on South Tryon Street at Carson Blvd, just one block away from the Carson light rail stop in South End and two blocks from Uptown.

