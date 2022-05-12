CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Board of Elections officials say voter turnout has been great for North Carolina’s primary election so far.

But there is concern for the Charlotte City Council and Mayoral general election, which is in July. A Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Office employee said those races usually happen in November.

“City of Charlotte [election], on a midterm election never happened. Not only do you have the city of Charlotte in a primary midterm election, they’re going to have their general election in July. But July 26, a city of Charlotte general election. It just doesn’t happen, in Mecklenburg County,” said Michael Dickerson, Director of Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

But Dickerson said due to the late census data, and redistricting, the races had to get postponed, at least the district races. The Mayor and At-Large Council Members should’ve had their elections last fall, but they voted to extend their own terms and run at the same time as the district seats.

“I think candidates are wise, they’re going to, they’re going to try to get all this information out,” Dickerson said.

But many community members are still not aware of the fact that the general election for their mayor and council is in July.

“Everybody’s confused. So, nobody can really tell me anything or give me any insight as to exactly when the deadline was,” said Candace Heath, Community Member.

Now that Heath knows, she says she will definitely be voting in this summer’s election.

“Either you want to know the people that you’re electing, or you don’t care, one way or the other. But for us, we cared. My grandparents worked really hard. My grandmother was a nurse. My grandfather had his own business as a welder here in Charlotte for years. So, we just couldn’t get away from politics period,” Heath explained.

The U.S. Senate and General Assembly will have their general election in November, and election officials predict a pretty good turnout. But if the word doesn’t get out about the City’s general election in July, Mecklenburg County could see record low numbers.