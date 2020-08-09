Community’s fight with developer highlights issues over gentrification, affordable housing

CHARLOTTE – Neighbors who live along a quiet, dead-end road are in the middle of a fight with a developer that is over much more than land.

“They need to get their food off the backs of our necks,” said Johnnie Truesdale, who has lived in the Howie Acres community for more than 20 years. “Stop it.”

Truesdale is one of more than a dozen residents who came out to protest Saturday morning. They are angry that a local developer, A.J. Klenk, wants to build three large single family homes on a half-acre of land on Bearwood Avenue, near the Sugar Creek light rail station.

A yellow Rezoning notice is posted in front of a home, with a For Sale sign on the ground.

Howie Acres, described as a tight-knit community filled with residents who have lived here for decades, is close to NoDa and has been around for more than 70 years.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We have a right to fight of our neighborhood,” said Truesdale. “And we will fight.”

The fight over land is now becoming a flashpoint over bigger issues like gentrification and the lack of affordable housing in Charlotte.

“There is a need in this city for affordable housing,” said Roma Johnson-Durham, who grew up here.

“We will not be pushed out, priced out, nor taxed out,” said Truesdale. “You need to come in and talk to us. Don’t try to ease your way in like a snake.”

Residents met at a nearby park, carrying signs saying “I have lived here for 50 yrs” and “No Rezoning.” They worry new, large, expensive homes will drive up property taxes, change the neighborhood and force long-time residents out.

“I am really, really upset,” said Mary Hamilton-Gordon, 81, who has lived in the same house on Bearwood Avenue for 60 years. With a cane in one hand, she held a sign with the other saying: “Will I be displaced.”

Hamilton-Gordon says she was recently offered money – too low in her opinion – to sell her home.

“They look at it money-wise but I look at memories and the hard work to be here,” she said, noting she worked two and three jobs to afford the home. “Where am I going to go? I’m 81-years-old.”

Neighbors want Klenk to develop affordably priced homes instead. FOX 46 reached out to Klenk for comment but did not immediately hear back.

“Do something that’s going to help us,” said Truesdaly. “Not push us out.”

The area is in Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston’s district. He says concerns voiced by residents – about gentrification and affordable housing – are valid. He tells FOX 46 the city is “very mindful of the concerns that people have” and the city takes them seriously. Egleston says the city has programs in place to try to prevent displacement of long-time residents.

Klenk does not need special approval to tear down a home and build a bigger one, Egleston said. However, he does need approval to build one larger than what is currently allowed for the neighborhood.

The issue is expected to come up at a rezoning meeting in September. The city council could vote in October.

Egleston says he will “certainly weigh” the concerns of residents when making a decision.

Read the rezoning petition here.