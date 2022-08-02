CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Time to celebrate and learn about what’s happening in the Hidden Valley community.

“That’s what’s so beautiful about this event; it’s unity,” said Roy Pegram from Charlotte. “You have everybody out here, and everybody gets a piece of whatever it is they need because of that exposure of community together and showing that unity.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

National night out is held in many communities.

Still, Hidden Valley has seen spikes in crime, so being able to get together is essential to people living in the neighborhood and law enforcement.

“The object is to go home,” said Waldo Mack, a member of the Hidden Valley homeowner’s association. “If I can get the young folks to understand that no matter what’s going on out here in the streets. The goal is to go home.”

“We know most of these people by their first name,” said Mecklenburg county sheriff Garry McFadden. “They know us by first name. They’ve watched me grow up in this community so coming back out is important for them to see their sheriff, their chief, and everybody else.”

Even with all the food and fun, the message of helping to reduce gun violence is vital.

“How does a 15, 12-year-old kid, can they walk into the store and get a gun,” said Mack. “If I got a gun, lock it up.”

“Kids go in the house and find the guns loaded,” added McFadden. “Find the guns in a drawer. So be a responsible gun owner.”

Police hope if there is a crime, the connections made at National Night Out help get criminals off the street.

“By meeting all these individuals out here, they become comfortable talking to me, and that’s what it is all about,” said detective Ricky Smith with CMPD Crime Stoppers. “Building relationships, building partnerships.”