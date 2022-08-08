CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released pictures Monday of the car they believe a suspect was driving when he attacked a 60-year-old man, hitting him over the head randomly in the back parking lot of a Harris Teeter in Cotswold.

Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.

CMPD says the attack happened July 24 in what many consider a small community.

“I mean, that’s terrifying, especially in a neighborhood that doesn’t really feel like you’re in a city,” said Bobby Russell, a Cotswold resident.

Neighbors are rocked by what happened.

“You like to feel safe in the neighborhood,” said Chris Ihnot, who also lives in Cotswold.

“Does this make you feel unsafe?” asked Queen City News’ Robin Kanady.

“A little bit, yeah,” answered Ihnot.

The attack happened during the day, leaving the man with serious injuries.

“It’s crazy, never expect anything like that, especially in this area, been living here, never felt unsafe,” said Russell.

“I think it’s pretty bad; it’s a shame; it’d be nice if people would just be nice to each other,” said Ihnot.

Police believe the attacker was driving an older, black four-door Honda Accord with a temporary paper tag and two UNC-Chapel Hill stickers on the left side of the trunk.

“People tend to see the same vehicles over and over again, so you would hope that someone would know something or at least be able to recognize it,” said Russell.

Photos: CMPD

The attack happened beside the Smashburger parking lot, near a path many neighbors use to get to restaurants and stores.

“That’s someone who clearly doesn’t have an issue with violence, so that’s definitely something we don’t want around,” said Russell.