CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Soon a Charlotte staple for the skating community is closing forever. Before the bulldozers can shred the park, some skaters were getting in their last tricks.

Many skaters came to the park Thursday thinking this was the last day they’d be able to hit the pavement, but there’s a sign posted that says March 6, 2022, is the last day they can skate.

More than just a skate park 🛹 at the old Eastland Mall site, this place has become a community of encouragement and friendship. These skaters are soaking up the sun in the final days before it’s demolished for re-development. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NJFGW1TqNW — Lindsay Clein (@LindsayClein) March 3, 2022

The community-built skate park in east Charlotte at the old Eastland Mall site will soon be demolished and skaters will be left with nowhere to go, to do the thing they love.

The City of Charlotte is demolishing the park to make room for re-developing the site.

Skaters have pleaded with city leaders to find another location for re-development but have had no luck.

“I’m just trying to get the best out of it. It can feel like a little brother dying with this spot doing away. I can’t even explain to you in words what this has meant to me, this spot is like everything,” Skater Ezra Adams said.

Skaters tell Queen City News hundreds of people use the skate park on any given day. Although the popular park will soon be gone, a lot of memories will remain.