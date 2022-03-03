CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Time is ticking for skaters to enjoy a community-built skate park in East Charlotte.

The skate park at the old Eastland Mall site will soon be demolished for redevelopment.

The mega-development will be part of a new MLS Training Site, which will also include some housing, retail and recreational space.

It’s been a fight, though. Skaters have pushed for the city to seek redevelopment land elsewhere so they can stay at the skate park they’ve built over the last several years.

It’s one of the only free skate parks in the area. After today, the city says it could disappear any day now.

In the meantime, skaters are doing all they can to put their wheels to the pavement and enjoy the park that for some of them, is basically a second home.

“Just save Eastland,” said Skater Ezra Adams, who has come to the park for seven years.

From the outside looking in, it seems like just your average skate park. But, if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find it’s so much more than that.

“It means a lot to us,” said Adams. “I can’t even explain in words what it has meant to me. This spot is everything.”

“The community,” added Skater Austin Sharp. “Everybody supporting each other, cheering for each other, you know.”

Those cheers and the friendships formed here will soon solely be a myriad of memories.

“I’m just trying to get the best out of it,” said Adams. “It feels like a little brother dying with this spot going away.”

Time is ticking as the demolition at the community-built skate park nears. It could be any day now.

“The question everyone is asking is, where are we going to skate?” Adams said.

“Everywhere you go, you see basketball courts and tennis courts,” added Sharp. “I don’t see why it’s so hard to find places to skate.”

Skaters are soaking up the sun and their final few days of feeling like they’re part of something bigger.

“It’s definitely therapy,” said Adams. “We love this spot, and it hurts to see it go.”

“It builds character and teaches you to keep trying and not to just give up,” Sharp said. “Just a special place for all of us, you know.”

Skaters say hundreds use the skate park every day.