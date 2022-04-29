CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Myers Park High School welcomes a new football coach following a forfeited 2021-2022 football season due to player ineligibility issues.

The recent football season was ultimately forfeited due to unjust circumstances where students were able to play when they should not have, according to a letter sent to parents in March by CMS.

The Mustangs had several players on their roster who were not from Charlotte, sources told QCN. These players were from Texas, California, or elsewhere.

The school must return the $6,700 earned from playoff games and pay a $250 fine.

Following the shocking announcement in late March, the high school is now moving forward with a new coach, Jason McManus.

McManus comes to Myers Park after spending the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator at 7A Grayson High School in Georgia. A nationally ranked program, Grayson made it to the state semifinals in 2021.

CMS said from 2001 to 2014, McManus spent time as a college football coach at every level and has coached and recruited multiple NFL football players. Coach McManus has worked at MTSU, Sewanee, Tusculum College, UT-Chattanooga, Troy University, and Itawamba Community College, they said.

From 2014 to 2019, CMS said McManus was the offensive coordinator at South Pointe HS in Rock Hill. During that time, South Pointe won 4 consecutive SC state championships, broke numerous school records, and finished the 2017 season nationally ranked and #1 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

In 2019, CMS said McManus was the Offensive Coordinator for the East Team in the US Army All-American Game where he coached future NFL QB and UNC standout Sam Howell.