College student’s killer still at large a month after north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than a month after a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, police say they are still working diligently to try and find a college student’s killer.

During its weekly news conference on Wednesday, CMPD said there has been a rise in shootings in to cars and homes.

21-year-old Sherlyn Drew was shot and killed on May 31 around midnight when police say a car pulled up outside of her home on Twin Brook Drive and opened gunfire. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drew was a student at Georgia State and was finishing up her biology degree as a rising senior. She had returned home, as most college students do, for summer break.

The motive for the shooting, or who exactly was being targeted, has not been revealed by CMPD.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and there are rewards for information. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

Lieutenant Joan Gallant said on Wednesday that on seven separate occasions since April, homes or cars that were occupied not only by adults but by children, some as young as infants, had been shot into.