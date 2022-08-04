CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News the recent suspension of West Charlotte High School’s head football coach Sam Greiner.

CMS would not go into details on the circumstances surrounding Greiner’s suspension, other than he has been suspended with pay.

Greiner was hired on August 17, 2006. He then left on March 5, 2018, and came back on July 1, 2020.

CMS told QCN that Greiner is currently being investigated but that they cannot comment on specific personnel matters.

West Charlotte High made headlines back in April 2022 when the school had to forfeit its 2021-2022 football season, pay a $250 fine and return any play-off game money due to ineligible players.

West Charlotte High School is just one of several local high schools in the area that had to forfeit their football season due to an ineligible player-residence requirement.

Myers Park High School had several players on its roster who were not from Charlotte. The couple at the center of the controversy was Carla and Steven Lenhoff. According to them and sources, the two brought in several kids from California to play with their son on the football team.

The Lenhoffs talked with QCN in the days following the news back in May 2022 and told us, they did nothing wrong. Even other parents on the team thought everything was legitimate.

Julius L. Chambers High School also had to forfeit their games played last season, CMS confirmed.

Following the forfeits, CMS announced its “Athletics action” plan to tackle eligibility issues.

We are committed to developing a districtwide program with integrity that aligns with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education policies and will bring pride and tradition to our schools, our community and to all participants. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The action plan includes the following:

Developing a districtwide coaches symposium. Topics are to include athletic eligibility, sportsmanship, legal issues, positive team culture, parent communication/expectations, character education, mental health, social media, sports medicine and nutrition, and equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Conduct a comprehensive program evaluation. Program guiding principles, program curriculum, program resources and equity, program administration, program, and player evaluation.

Create districtwide training for learning community superintendents, principals, social workers, registrars, and other support personnel as needed.

Develop a districtwide parent symposium.