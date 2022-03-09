CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A message about a new unified dress code that was sent to families at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is fake, district leaders said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A fake letter is circulating in the community that states that our Board of Education voted to establish a unified dress code policy. This is not true,” CMS said.

CMS representative Eddie Perez said the contents of the email are false and that there are no plans for a unified dress code.

The email indicated that the CMS Board of Education voted to establish the policy. It is unknown at this time who created the fake email or exactly how many people it was distributed to.

CMS is comprised of 180 schools from kindergarten through 12th grade in Mecklenburg County.