CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Friday it intends to install Evolv body scanners for K-8 and middle schools across the district.

“Similar to the high school rollout during the spring of 2022, this effort demonstrates our commitment to providing a secure school environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally,” Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said in a written statement.

The sale of guns nationwide has almost doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guns were the leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020, surpassing injuries from vehicle crashes, drug overdoses, or cancer.

“Only 100 miles away, the shooting of a Greenville, S.C., middle school student is a tragic reminder of this trend,” Hattabaugh said.

Locally in Charlotte, the number of weapons confiscated reached an all-time high last year, including the confiscation of four firearms in the last semester at K-8 and middle schools.

“This decision comes with much thought and consideration of these national, regional, and local trends. CMS will be expanding our efforts and taking the proactive steps necessary to protect our students, families, and staff through the installation and use of Evolve scanners,” Hattabaugh said. “The installation of the Evolv body scanners in our high schools has proven to be effective in deterring weapons in our schools in the second semester.”