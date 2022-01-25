CMS discusses COVID cases, staffing shortages, and school safety in board meeting

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members discussed staffing shortages, the distribution of clear backpacks at CMS high schools, and more during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Superintendent Winston said although COVID cases are slowing down among students and teachers, they’re still battling severe staffing shortages.

“Our HR and our talent acquisition staff are working tirelessly to try to relieve our school-based staff by adding additional personnel. There’s we’re discussing additional efforts to retain current staff members and attract new talent to the district,” Winston said.

Winston said there were 1,407 students, and 367 staff, who tested positive this past week. Since the start of the year CMS has averaged 1,000 teachers absent every day, but Winston said as of last week they were averaging 400 absences a week. Atrium Health donated 150,000 KN95 masks to CMS, so any teacher who needs one can request them free of cost.

After the huge uptick in students bringing guns to school, clear backpacks will be distributed to CMS high school students within the next few weeks. Winston also mentioned the board was considering using body scanners, similar to the ones used in Bank of America Stadium, to detect weapons when kids are walking into school.

Harding University School is finally getting a new principal, after Eric Ward passed away in September. Glen Starnes II is replacing Ward. According to a CMS press release: