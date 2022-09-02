CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools gave the public an update on the first week of classes starting back for the 2022-2023 school year Friday, where they addressed issues they have come across and items that are still a major concentration.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

In a nearly hour-long press conference, district officials answered questions ranging from security to staffing shortages, which continue to be an issue, despite some workarounds the district has implemented.

Among the more notable takeaways:

Teacher and staff vacancies

CMS reports 379 vacancies as of Friday, with 154 teaching assistant vacancies. There are also over 100 school nutrition vacancies and 36 bus driver vacancies.

District officials noted that bus driver vacancies are filling up. Queen City News asked district officials about any continued concerns about recruiting for those vacancies and positions in schools currently being built.

CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh called the job market situation right now “very tough,” noting that there may be some long-term solutions, but short-term, there will be issues

Security

More schools will be getting the Evolve weapons scanners, district officials said. They also noted more than 2,000 teachers had been trained in active threat situations.

They also said a recent incident involving a parent allegedly bringing a gun to a Butler High School open house was an example of the system working.

The incident is currently under investigation. Additionally, they noted students would be trained on the anonymous reporting system for schools, which launched this week.

Student mental health

Hattabaugh, responding to a question from Queen City News on addressing the mental health of students post-pandemic, noted they have added 82 social workers, counselors, and school psychologists and will likely add more.

Queen City News spoke with parents on their thoughts on the first week of school, who noted that things have been relatively smooth, except for the traffic situation, which will likely continue for another week.

The first two weeks back to school for any school community can be a time of adjustment, long schedule lines, and a glut of vehicles surrounding the school.

“The car lines have been a little messy, long, not as organized as they were last year,” said parent Donna Hatcher. “But I know the first week when it comes to school, it is always a mess.”