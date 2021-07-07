CMPD: ‘We’re frustrated for our community.’ Shootings in homes, cars on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said people firing guns into cars and homes are becoming more common in neighborhoods and on the roadways in the Queen City, often killing innocent people.

Lieutenant Brian Crump said these types of crimes are on the rise by 27% compared to last year. So far, they’ve responded to 499 calls compared to 393 in 2020.

“Your home should be a safe haven, everyone comes home, you want to be safe, and for it to suddenly become a crime scene. I can’t imagine what that’s like,” Crump said.

One of those calls police are hoping to solve is a homicide case on May 31. They said a person randomly shot and killed Sherilyn Drew in her parent’s home on Twin Brook Drive. The 21-year-old was a rising senior at Georgia State University and visiting them for the summer.

“Her family has lost her, friends have lost her, but we the community have lost her,” Crump said. “We don’t know the lives that she would have touched if she wasn’t taken from us.”

Police have developed a Crime Gun Suppression Team to help link cases together, avoid retaliation and gain crime intelligence and analysis units to link suspects to crimes. They also say they have done significant work with firearms tools and lab analysis to link different firearms to crimes.

Lieutenant Joan Gallant said these shootings often start as small altercations, mistaken identity, or road rage but end with serious injuries or death. FOX 46 spoke with people in Ward’s neighborhood after police arrested Trejuan Coleman last month.

Authorities said he shot into a car with four kids ages seven to one inside of it. The one-year-old was injured.

“No community should have to live listening to gunshots in their neighborhood,” Gallant said. “Our frustration isn’t for us this is what we’re here to do. We’re here to address these problems and help our community grow. We’re frustrated for our community because they shouldn’t have to suffer.”

There is a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the Sherilyn Drew case. Meantime. police say they need more people calling into Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 and by reporting shooting incidents anonymously.

They say the majority of tips and people they meet in the community leads them to an arrest.