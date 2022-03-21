CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the early hours of Saturday morning, cameras caught police on scene at a parking lot just off North Brevard Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said someone fired shots into the air at a parking lot at that location, before firing in the direction of officers.

CMPD said that incident is one of dozens of violent incidents over the weekend involving assaults with weapons.

“You have to get tired of what’s going on,” said Will Adams with Team TruBlue, an anti-violence organization based in Charlotte.

The numerous incidents prompted Queen City News to ask for crime statistics from CMPD on various violent crimes.

Homicides, aggravated assaults, and violent crime, in general, are up in 2022, compared with 2021. Robberies and rapes are both down in 2022 when compared with the year before.

Homicides in 2022 (year to date): 16 Same period in 2021: 12

Aggravated assault in 2022 (year to date) 693 Same period in 2021: 644

Violent crime in 2022 (year to date): 1,051 Same period in 2021: 1,036

Robbery in 2022 (year to date): 290 Same period in 2021: 315

Rape in 2022 (year to date): 65 Same period in 2021: 62



The homicides reported so far this year have been reported in Uptown, northwest, northeast, and southeast Charlotte. However, assaults are more widespread.

The numbers, particularly those of homicides, are troubling and surprising to Adams.

“I didn’t think that we were nowhere near the numbers where we are,” said Adams. “I didn’t realize we were ahead.”