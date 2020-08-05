CMPD updates department policies following killing of George Floyd

Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced updated and expanded policing polices for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Some of the changes are in direct response to community concerns, following the killing of George Floyd.

Jennings said the department has expanded its “Neglect of Duty Policy,” by adding a “Duty to Intervene,” clause underneath it. Moving forward, it will be mandatory for officers to intervene in situations where another officer is using excessive force, or, failing to act in accordance with CMPD guidelines.

Jennings said the department is also mandating that officers cannot engage in behavior that, “restricts blood flow to the brain,” which is what former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, is accused of doing to Floyd in May of this year. Additionally, Jennings said the department already had a policy in place that bans the use of chokeholds.

Protesters gathered in Charlotte for days following Floyd’s death, leading demonstrators and CMPD to clash, at times. Jennings said the department would approach crowd control procedures differently, moving forward. For example, if a crowd reassembles at another location after being dispersed from a different location, the crowd must receive new orders from police to disperse. Officers must also tell crowds where to exit, and, not intentionally block those exits.

Jennings said the department is making strides to better police-community relations in the Queen City. He encourages people to complete the “8 Can’t Wait Initiative,” which includes a survey people can fill out to provide feedback on local policing. The program’s goal is to promote eight policing standards to decrease police violence. So far the department has received more than 5,000 responses.