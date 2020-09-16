CMPD update on national police reform initiative

CMPD will discuss police reform during its Wednesday news conference. The update will center around the national ‘Eight Can’t Wait’ initiative and minimizing use of force. there are eight policies under the plan.

CMPD recently came under scrutiny for their use of force involving a group of protesters, who appeared to be peacefully protesting the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in the custody of the police.

Among the eight requirements are no shooting at a moving vehicle, and a warning before shooting.

